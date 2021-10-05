Dr. James Johnson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Johnson, DO
Overview of Dr. James Johnson, DO
Dr. James Johnson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with University Of California – Davis Med Center
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Pain Clinic1000 Carondelet Dr, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 943-3926
-
2
Menorah Medical Center5721 W 119th St, Leawood, KS 66209 Directions (913) 498-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cass Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I absolutely LOVE this doctor! He listens and delivers. The epidurals are painless and he talks you through every step. When I could not receive an epidural but was in terrible pain, he prescribed a new NSAID for me that works like a charm! He also raised the level on another pain medication and I’m now back amongst the living and contributing population. He carries a light and happy spirit with him. He’s absolutely delightful! So is his nurse at Menorah! I HIGHLY recommend him!
About Dr. James Johnson, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1831126713
Education & Certifications
- University Of California – Davis Med Center
- University of Missouri Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.