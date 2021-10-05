See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Dr. James Johnson, DO

Pain Medicine
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Johnson, DO

Dr. James Johnson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with University Of California – Davis Med Center

Dr. Johnson works at David Smithson MD in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Clinic
    1000 Carondelet Dr, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 943-3926
  2. 2
    Menorah Medical Center
    5721 W 119th St, Leawood, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 498-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cass Regional Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2021
    I absolutely LOVE this doctor! He listens and delivers. The epidurals are painless and he talks you through every step. When I could not receive an epidural but was in terrible pain, he prescribed a new NSAID for me that works like a charm! He also raised the level on another pain medication and I’m now back amongst the living and contributing population. He carries a light and happy spirit with him. He’s absolutely delightful! So is his nurse at Menorah! I HIGHLY recommend him!
    Myrna Whitaker — Oct 05, 2021
    About Dr. James Johnson, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1831126713
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California – Davis Med Center
    • University of Missouri Kansas City
