Overview of Dr. James Johnson, DO

Dr. James Johnson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with University Of California – Davis Med Center



Dr. Johnson works at David Smithson MD in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.