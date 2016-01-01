Dr. James Johnston, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Johnston, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Johnston, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Marion, AR.
Dr. Johnston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scarbrough Family Dentistry2551 State Highway 77 S, Marion, AR 72364 Directions (870) 394-5001
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnston?
About Dr. James Johnston, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1710079389
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.