Dr. James Johnston, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dresden, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center and Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Johnston works at JAMES P JOHNSTON DO INC in Dresden, OH with other offices in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.