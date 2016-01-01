Dr. Jollis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Jollis, MD
Overview
Dr. James Jollis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Jollis works at
Locations
Duke Heart Center6301 Herndon Rd, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 681-5816
Outpatient Medical Practice2123 Auburn Ave Ste 136, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 206-1060
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Jollis, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417031576
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jollis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jollis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jollis has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jollis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jollis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jollis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jollis, there are benefits to both methods.