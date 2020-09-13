Overview of Dr. James Kacedan, MD

Dr. James Kacedan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.



Dr. Kacedan works at James P Kacedan MD PC in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.