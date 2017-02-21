Dr. James Kadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kadi, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kadi, MD
Dr. James Kadi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Kadi's Office Locations
James Kadi, MD-Plastic Surgery3317 Unicorn Lake Blvd Ste 141, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 243-0383
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Kadi and his staff. Even though we had to move things around a bit because of scheduling conflicts, his office communicated with me very professionally and kindly. His bedside manner is tiptop and I have had no issues since my breast reduction. Because my surgery occurred on a Wednesday and he likes to see his patients 3 days afterwards, he opened his practice up to me individually and made sure I was able to have a follow up in a timely manner.
About Dr. James Kadi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1932228186
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Kadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadi.
