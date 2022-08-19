Overview

Dr. James Kahrs, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nmc Health.



Dr. Kahrs works at Wichita Family Medicine Specialists in Wichita, KS with other offices in Park City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.