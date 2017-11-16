Overview

Dr. James Kao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson Med School



Dr. Kao works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Glendora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.