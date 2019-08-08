Dr. James Karadimos, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karadimos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Karadimos, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Karadimos, DPM
Dr. James Karadimos, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westborough, MA.
Dr. Karadimos' Office Locations
Westborough Podiatry Pllc45 Lyman St Ste 10, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 836-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Karadimos has been my Dr for 10+ yrs. I've had 3 foot surgeries and each time Dr Karadimos has been fantastic!! I recommend him to all my friends who have foot issues... He takes the time to listen and address any concerns. Highly Highly recommend to ALL!! Thank you Dr Karadimos :)
About Dr. James Karadimos, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1134200801
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karadimos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karadimos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karadimos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Karadimos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karadimos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karadimos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karadimos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.