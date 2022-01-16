Dr. James Kashanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kashanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Kashanian, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
It's nice to find a doctor who actually listens to your concerns and provides a meaningful response. Dr. Kashanian is professional, knowledgeable and a down to earth man. I highly recommend him.
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1467613448
- Northwestern Univ Feinberg School of Med
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Dr. Kashanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashanian has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.