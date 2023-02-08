Overview of Dr. James Kasper, MD

Dr. James Kasper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kasper works at Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.