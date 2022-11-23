Dr. James Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Katz, MD
Dr. James Katz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
-
1
The Midwest Center for Sight8901 Golf Rd Ste 300, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 824-3127Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
Friendly, Quick, Efficient. Staff and Doctor willing to take the time to listen about any concerns. Highly recommended.
About Dr. James Katz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1477587509
Education & Certifications
- Moran Eye Center, University of Utah
- U Ill Eye & Ear Infirm
- Ill Masonic Mc
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.