Overview of Dr. James Katz, MD

Dr. James Katz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at The Midwest Center for Sight in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.