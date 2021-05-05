Overview

Dr. James Keane, MD is a Dermatologist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Keane works at Skin Surgery Specialists in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Little Rock, AR, Alexandria, LA and Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.