Dr. Keane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Keane, MD
Overview
Dr. James Keane, MD is a Dermatologist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Keane works at
Locations
Skin Surgery Specialists8575 Business Park Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 524-8022
Skin Surgery Specialists of Arkansas11412 HURON LN, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 404-9646
- 3 301 4th St Ste 3D, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 524-8022
Skin Surgery Specialists3510 Magnolia Cv Ste 130, Monroe, LA 71203 Directions (318) 524-8022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Keane does excellent work and is highly ethical He is compassionate Great staff
About Dr. James Keane, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keane works at
Dr. Keane has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Keane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.