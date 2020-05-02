Dr. Keblesh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Keblesh, MD
Overview of Dr. James Keblesh, MD
Dr. James Keblesh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.
Dr. Keblesh's Office Locations
Douglas County Community Mental Health Center4102 Woolworth Ave, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 444-7930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keblesh?
He is a very patient and easy to talk to , non judgemental and understanding that, he genuinely cares about the future of his patients and is creative in finding ways to reach people and get them to open up so he can assist them with their mental health issues.i would definately reccomend
About Dr. James Keblesh, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1740620780
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keblesh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keblesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Keblesh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keblesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keblesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keblesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.