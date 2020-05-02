See All Psychiatrists in Omaha, NE
Dr. James Keblesh, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Omaha, NE
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. James Keblesh, MD

Dr. James Keblesh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.

Dr. Keblesh works at Douglas County Community Mental Health Center in Omaha, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keblesh's Office Locations

    Douglas County Community Mental Health Center
    4102 Woolworth Ave, Omaha, NE 68105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 444-7930

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 02, 2020
    He is a very patient and easy to talk to , non judgemental and understanding that, he genuinely cares about the future of his patients and is creative in finding ways to reach people and get them to open up so he can assist them with their mental health issues.i would definately reccomend
    Jennifer Morales — May 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Keblesh, MD
    About Dr. James Keblesh, MD

    Psychiatry
    English
    1740620780
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

