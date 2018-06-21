Overview of Dr. James Keffer, MD

Dr. James Keffer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Keffer works at Old Harding Pediatric Associates in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.