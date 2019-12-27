Dr. James Kehoe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kehoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kehoe, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
Center For Orthopedic Surgery21550 Harrington St Ste A, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (586) 627-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful personality, he treated me like a friend. The staff his always wonderful. I miss Loren the nurse practitioner, but Dr. Kehoe does give a nice injection. I love the fact that they use an ultra sound machine to guide the injection. Jody, keep up the good work.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1326095241
- Mount Clemens General Hospital
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Arizona State University
Dr. Kehoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kehoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kehoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
