Dr. James Kelly, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kelly, MD
Dr. James Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Novato Community Hospital, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and Sonoma Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
California Pacific Orthopaedics3838 California St Rm 108, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 668-8010
California Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine2351 Clay St # 510, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 668-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Novato Community Hospital
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon, excellent office staff. All questions were answered in reasonable time responses.
About Dr. James Kelly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013908979
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Med Ctr - California
- University Of Health Sciences
- Oakland Naval Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
