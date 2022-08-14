See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. James Kelly, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Kelly, MD

Dr. James Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Novato Community Hospital, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and Sonoma Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kelly works at California Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kelly's Office Locations

    California Pacific Orthopaedics
    3838 California St Rm 108, San Francisco, CA 94118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 668-8010
    California Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    2351 Clay St # 510, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 668-8010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
  • Novato Community Hospital
  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
  • Sonoma Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 14, 2022
    Great surgeon, excellent office staff. All questions were answered in reasonable time responses.
    Mina — Aug 14, 2022
    About Dr. James Kelly, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013908979
    Education & Certifications

    • California Pacific Med Ctr - California
    • University Of Health Sciences
    • Oakland Naval Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelly works at California Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kelly’s profile.

    Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

