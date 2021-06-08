Overview of Dr. James Kelly, MD

Dr. James Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Queens U, Fac of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. Kelly works at Western Arkansas Plastic/Recons in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.