Dr. James Kelly, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kelly, MD
Dr. James Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Queens U, Fac of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
Keely Skelton8101 McClure Dr Ste 301, Fort Smith, AR 72916 Directions (479) 242-8300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelly performed carpal tunnel & thumb joint replacement on my right hand. He did a tremendous job and all his staff is amazing. . .friendly, helpful, and kind. I have already scheduled the same surgery on my left hand and am confident in Dr. Kelly and his entire staff.
About Dr. James Kelly, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144289331
Education & Certifications
- Christine M Kleinuk Inst
- McMaster U
- Queens U, Fac of Health Sciences
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
