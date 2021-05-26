See All Otolaryngologists in Austin, TX
Dr. James Kemper, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Kemper, MD

Dr. James Kemper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Kemper works at Austin Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Meniere's Disease and Conductive Hearing Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kemper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Hearing Centers
    5750 Balcones Dr Ste 200, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 836-8786
  2. 2
    Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas
    4900 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 836-8786
  3. 3
    Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
    1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 836-8786

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2021
    Our son has been in the care of Dr. Kemper for almost 2 years now. He and his staff are thoughtful, engaging and knowledgeable. We are most grateful for our experience here.
    Tara Dodson — May 26, 2021
    About Dr. James Kemper, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1568450948
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Med School At Houston
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Kemper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kemper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kemper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kemper works at Austin Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kemper’s profile.

    Dr. Kemper has seen patients for Vertigo, Meniere's Disease and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kemper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

