Dr. James Kemper, MD
Dr. James Kemper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Kemper's Office Locations
-
1
Capital Hearing Centers5750 Balcones Dr Ste 200, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 836-8786
-
2
Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas4900 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 836-8786
-
3
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 836-8786
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Our son has been in the care of Dr. Kemper for almost 2 years now. He and his staff are thoughtful, engaging and knowledgeable. We are most grateful for our experience here.
About Dr. James Kemper, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1568450948
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kemper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kemper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kemper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kemper has seen patients for Vertigo, Meniere's Disease and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kemper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemper.
