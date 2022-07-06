Overview

Dr. James Kendrick IV, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama Sch and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Kendrick IV works at AdventHealth Medical Group Gyn Oncology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.