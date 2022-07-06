Dr. James Kendrick IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendrick IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kendrick IV, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kendrick IV, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama Sch and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Kendrick IV works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Oncology at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 786, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He always took the time to listen to any of my concerns,answered all my questions and set up a great treatment plan!I am healthy today because of him & his team! Very thankful for that!
About Dr. James Kendrick IV, MD
- Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1164450508
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology|University of Alabama At Birmingham
- University Of Alabama Sch
