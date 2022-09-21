Dr. James Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kennedy, MD
Dr. James Kennedy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and LaFollette Medical Center.
Sharon R. Burnside M.d. PC6906 Kingston Pike Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-4044
Emotional Health and Recovery907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (877) 777-8970
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- LaFollette Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kennedy is very knowledgeable and compassionate. I’m so glad he’s my doctor.
About Dr. James Kennedy, MD
- 33 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.