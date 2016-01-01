Dr. Kenny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Kenny, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kenny, MD
Dr. James Kenny, MD is an Urology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kenny works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kenny's Office Locations
-
1
Affiliated Urology Specialists in Peoria, IL900 Main St Ste 530B, Peoria, IL 61602 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kenny?
About Dr. James Kenny, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1427032515
Education & Certifications
- University Ariz
- St Francis Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenny works at
Dr. Kenny has seen patients for Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.