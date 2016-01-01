Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Kent, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kent, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE.
Dr. Kent works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Woodbridge Internal Medicine PC2200 Opitz Blvd Ste 235, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 491-4212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kent?
About Dr. James Kent, MD
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1114944626
Education & Certifications
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kent works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.