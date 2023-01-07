See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. James Kercher, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (94)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Kercher, MD

Dr. James Kercher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Kercher works at Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kercher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic
    3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743
  2. 2
    Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic
    1901 Phoenix Blvd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30349 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743
  3. 3
    Surgery Center
    77 Collier Rd NW Ste 2000, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-6393
  4. 4
    Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic P.a..
    1000 Northside Dr NW Ste 1500, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Wanted a second opinion after I didn’t feel confident in another provider’s explanation. Dr Kercher was outstanding and did a great job explaining the injury. Highly recommend this doctor and practice.
    Josh S — Jan 07, 2023
    Photo: Dr. James Kercher, MD
    About Dr. James Kercher, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518143676
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
