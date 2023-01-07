Dr. James Kercher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kercher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kercher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Kercher, MD
Dr. James Kercher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Kercher works at
Dr. Kercher's Office Locations
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 355-0743
Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic1901 Phoenix Blvd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (404) 355-0743
Surgery Center77 Collier Rd NW Ste 2000, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-6393
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic P.a..1000 Northside Dr NW Ste 1500, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 355-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wanted a second opinion after I didn’t feel confident in another provider’s explanation. Dr Kercher was outstanding and did a great job explaining the injury. Highly recommend this doctor and practice.
About Dr. James Kercher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Kercher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kercher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kercher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kercher has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kercher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Kercher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kercher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kercher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kercher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.