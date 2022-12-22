Dr. James Kerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kerner, MD
Dr. James Kerner, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Epiphany Dermatology - Las Cruces (Roadrunner)141 N Roadrunner Pkwy, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-1177
- Memorial Medical Center
We travel an hour to see him. He's very observant with his patients. Provides clear, helpful guidance. Clearly knowledgeable, astute, well versed in patient care. Very efficient operation.
About Dr. James Kerner, MD
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Kerner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerner has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Hair Loss and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerner.
