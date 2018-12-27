Overview of Dr. James Kerrigan, MD

Dr. James Kerrigan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Kerrigan works at St. Luke's Neurology Associates in East Stroudsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.