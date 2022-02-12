Overview of Dr. James Ketchum, MD

Dr. James Ketchum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ballwin, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Ketchum works at Mercy Clinic Internal Medicine in Ballwin, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.