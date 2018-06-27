Dr. James Khatcheressian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatcheressian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Khatcheressian, MD
Overview of Dr. James Khatcheressian, MD
Dr. James Khatcheressian, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Medical College Of Virginia
Dr. Khatcheressian's Office Locations
Virginia Cancer Institute7202 Glen Forest Dr Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 445-8754
Virginia Cancer Institute6605 W Broad St Ste A, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 445-8749
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Khatcheressian (known by all as "Dr. K") has been my oncologist for three years. My cancer has followed a complex course, and Dr. K has been on top of it each step of the journey. He's compassionate, explains things well, and can answer questions from family members with levels of medical knowledge that vary widely without shortchanging anyone. He effectively treated my pain. He is very energetic, which can make him seem rushed. Some patients might have a problem with this. I haven't.
- Hematology
- English
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Khatcheressian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khatcheressian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khatcheressian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khatcheressian has seen patients for Myeloma, Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khatcheressian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatcheressian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatcheressian.
