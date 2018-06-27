See All Hematologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. James Khatcheressian, MD

Hematology
3.3 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Khatcheressian, MD

Dr. James Khatcheressian, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Medical College Of Virginia

Dr. Khatcheressian works at Virginia Cancer Institute in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khatcheressian's Office Locations

    Virginia Cancer Institute
    7202 Glen Forest Dr Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 445-8754
    Virginia Cancer Institute
    6605 W Broad St Ste A, Richmond, VA 23230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 445-8749

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloma
Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Myeloma
Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera

Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 27, 2018
    Dr. Khatcheressian (known by all as "Dr. K") has been my oncologist for three years. My cancer has followed a complex course, and Dr. K has been on top of it each step of the journey. He's compassionate, explains things well, and can answer questions from family members with levels of medical knowledge that vary widely without shortchanging anyone. He effectively treated my pain. He is very energetic, which can make him seem rushed. Some patients might have a problem with this. I haven't.
    Maddie in VA — Jun 27, 2018
    About Dr. James Khatcheressian, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1366536674
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College Of Virginia
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Khatcheressian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatcheressian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khatcheressian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khatcheressian works at Virginia Cancer Institute in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Khatcheressian’s profile.

    Dr. Khatcheressian has seen patients for Myeloma, Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khatcheressian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatcheressian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatcheressian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatcheressian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatcheressian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

