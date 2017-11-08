Dr. Kiely has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Kiely, MD
Overview
Dr. James Kiely, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Locations
TelaDoc7402 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117 Directions (805) 221-3878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
I've already recommended Dr. Kiely. I believe he's as good as they come. Takes his time explaining complex issues and provides excellent follow-up.
About Dr. James Kiely, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205911096
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- University Of Virginia School Of Med
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiely accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kiely using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kiely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiely has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiely. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.