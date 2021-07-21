Overview

Dr. J Kiely, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Kiely works at Lawrence Hospital Medical Center in Bronxville, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY, New York, NY and Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.