Dr. J Kiely, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. J Kiely, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.

Dr. Kiely works at Lawrence Hospital Medical Center in Bronxville, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY, New York, NY and Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYP Lawrence Hospital Colon & Rectal Surgery
    55 Palmer Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 342-1155
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Colon & Rectal Surgery
    688 Post Rd Ste 223, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 342-1155
  3. 3
    Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 342-1155
  4. 4
    ColumbiaDoctors Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 342-0571

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Sphincter Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bowel Strangulation Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Perforation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Opportunistic Infections Related to HIV Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Mass Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectourethral Fistula Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Severe Constipation Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 21, 2021
    NO COMPLAINTS, MADE ME FEEL LIKE I WAS IN GREAT HANDS, NUMBER ONE SURGEON!!
    Katherine Garcia — Jul 21, 2021
    About Dr. J Kiely, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467536383
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    • Adelaide Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY COLLEGE AT DUBLIN / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Kiely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiely has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

