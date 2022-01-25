Overview of Dr. James Killeffer, MD

Dr. James Killeffer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Cumberland Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Killeffer works at Univ. Neurosurgery PC in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.