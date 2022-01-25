See All Neurosurgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. James Killeffer, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (36)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Killeffer, MD

Dr. James Killeffer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Cumberland Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Killeffer works at Univ. Neurosurgery PC in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Killeffer's Office Locations

    Univ. Neurosurgery PC
    1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 580, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-6935
    Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center
    10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-1869

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blount Memorial Hospital
  • Cumberland Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2022
    He was wonderful with my mother. He was honest, upfront and spoke so that we understood everything that was happening and what to expect. I could never had asked for a better doctor!!
    Jan 25, 2022
    About Dr. James Killeffer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851333728
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Killeffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killeffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Killeffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Killeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Killeffer works at Univ. Neurosurgery PC in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Killeffer’s profile.

    Dr. Killeffer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killeffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Killeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killeffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Killeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Killeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

