Dr. James Killian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
- 1 7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-7422
- 2 6501 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-5971
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Warm, caring, personable, professional physician who performed a usually unpleasant nerve conduction study with surprising pleasantness. Not as bad as I had envisioned it at all. A lovingly gentleman I would see in a heartbeat again. I have great confidence in this courtly physician. Never hurried, but nonetheless, answered all our questions fully. A treat in this day and age! Bless you, Dr. Killian!
- Neurology
- 65 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Neurology
Dr. Killian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
