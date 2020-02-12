Overview of Dr. James Kim, MD

Dr. James Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Bellingham Bay Ophthalmology, PLLC in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.