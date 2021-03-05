Dr. James Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kim, MD
Dr. James Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Roger B. Stephens, M.d., A California Professional2288 Auburn Blvd Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95821 Directions (916) 564-3377
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had a severe amputation and went to 3 other pain mgt doctors before Dr. Kim. He has always been courteous and extremely persistent in getting care out of the self-serving bureaucracy of workers comp. He was a great help and took great care of me. I recommend him highly!
About Dr. James Kim, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
