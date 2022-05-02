Dr. James Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Kim, MD
Dr. James Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their residency with University Of Chicago Hospitals
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest United Urology2101 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 150, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (630) 790-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Very capable and experienced urologist - i researched him and noted he is the Chief of Urology at his local hospital - i couldn't be happier with his care.
About Dr. James Kim, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1750479648
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Hydronephrosis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.