Dr. James Kimberly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimberly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kimberly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Kimberly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College of Virginia - Augusta GA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Kimberly works at
Locations
-
1
Borland-Groover Clinic - Orange Park1465 Kingsley Ave Ste 1101, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 605-3643Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- American Pioneer
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kimberly?
Always courteous and kind. Gives ample time to the patient.
About Dr. James Kimberly, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1528240199
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University - Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine - Baptist Medical Center|Wake Forest University School of Medicine - Baptist Medical Center - Winston-Salem NC
- Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College of Virginia - Augusta GA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimberly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimberly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimberly works at
Dr. Kimberly has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimberly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimberly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimberly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimberly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimberly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.