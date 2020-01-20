Overview of Dr. James Jen Kin Jr, MD

Dr. James Jen Kin Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.



Dr. Jen Kin Jr works at Memorial Counseling Associates in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.