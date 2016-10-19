Dr. James Kinderknecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinderknecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Kinderknecht, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 797-8526Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Steven B. Haas MD PC541 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 797-8526Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 12:15pmWednesday7:30am - 12:15pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:30pm
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Kinderknecht is the model of what a great doctor should be. Courteous, knowledgeable, and thorough, after seeing 3 other doctors for a hip injury, Dr. Kinderknecht is the only one who took the time to explain what was really going on. I highly recommend him as a physician.
- Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Dr. Kinderknecht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinderknecht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinderknecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinderknecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinderknecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinderknecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinderknecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.