See All Sports Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. James Kinderknecht, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Kinderknecht, MD

Sports Medicine
4.8 (30)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Kinderknecht, MD

Dr. James Kinderknecht, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

Dr. Kinderknecht works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kinderknecht's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 797-8526
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Steven B. Haas MD PC
    541 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 797-8526
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 12:15pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 12:15pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kinderknecht?

    Oct 19, 2016
    Dr. Kinderknecht is the model of what a great doctor should be. Courteous, knowledgeable, and thorough, after seeing 3 other doctors for a hip injury, Dr. Kinderknecht is the only one who took the time to explain what was really going on. I highly recommend him as a physician.
    New York, NY — Oct 19, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Kinderknecht, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Kinderknecht, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kinderknecht to family and friends

    Dr. Kinderknecht's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kinderknecht

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Kinderknecht, MD.

    About Dr. James Kinderknecht, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740273325
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Kinderknecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinderknecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinderknecht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinderknecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinderknecht works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kinderknecht’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinderknecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinderknecht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinderknecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinderknecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Kinderknecht, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.