Overview of Dr. James Kingsley II, MD

Dr. James Kingsley II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Kingsley II works at The Kingsley Clinic Pllc in Dallas, TX with other offices in Menifee, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.