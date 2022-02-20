Overview of Dr. James Kinn, MD

Dr. James Kinn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.



Dr. Kinn works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Dekalb, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.