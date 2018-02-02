Overview of Dr. James Kinnett, MD

Dr. James Kinnett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Kinnett works at University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.