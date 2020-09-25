Dr. James Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kirk, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kirk, MD
Dr. James Kirk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Kirk's Office Locations
Kirk Nichlson, Reynolds3612 23rd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 793-8787
- 2 611 N Frankford Ave Ste B, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 725-5480
Southwest Medical Park9812 Slide Rd Ste 3300, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 725-8450
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirk?
Great doctor - performed surgery on me with perfection!
About Dr. James Kirk, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033117155
Education & Certifications
- Bexar Co Hosp
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirk speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.
