Overview of Dr. James Kirk, MD

Dr. James Kirk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Kirk works at Covenant Urology Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.