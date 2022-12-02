Overview

Dr. James Kirshenbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Kirshenbaum works at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.