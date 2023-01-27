Overview of Dr. James Kirszrot, MD

Dr. James Kirszrot, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center.



Dr. Kirszrot works at Metro Eye Care in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ, Wayne, NJ and Westwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Excision of Chalazion and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.