Dr. James Kitchen, MD
Dr. James Kitchen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1200
University Physicians and Surgeons Inc1600 Medical Center Dr Ste 2500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr kitchen is a down to earth person. He takes the time to listen. He gives u options. Wonderful Dr.
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Duke University
- Marshall University
- J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Kitchen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitchen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitchen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitchen has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitchen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitchen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitchen.
