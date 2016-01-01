Dr. James Klaas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klaas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Klaas, MD
Overview of Dr. James Klaas, MD
Dr. James Klaas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Klaas works at
Dr. Klaas' Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klaas?
About Dr. James Klaas, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1861622375
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klaas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klaas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Klaas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Klaas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klaas works at
Dr. Klaas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klaas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klaas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klaas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.