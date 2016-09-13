Overview

Dr. James Klas, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Klas works at Center for Digestive Health in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Franklin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Sphincterotomy, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.