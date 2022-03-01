Overview of Dr. James Klemens, MD

Dr. James Klemens, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Klemens works at Peoria Ear, Nose, & Throat Group in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Peritonsillar Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.