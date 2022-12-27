Dr. James Klosterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klosterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Klosterman, MD
Overview of Dr. James Klosterman, MD
Dr. James Klosterman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vandalia, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cinncinnati College of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Klosterman's Office Locations
Premier Orthopedics at Premier Physician Network - Vandalia600 Aviator Ct Ste 210, Vandalia, OH 45377 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual Medical
- Nationwide
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Klosterman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1215918701
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Medical College of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- University of Cincinnati|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cinncinnati College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klosterman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klosterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Klosterman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Klosterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klosterman has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klosterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
192 patients have reviewed Dr. Klosterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klosterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klosterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klosterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.