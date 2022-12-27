Overview of Dr. James Klosterman, MD

Dr. James Klosterman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vandalia, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cinncinnati College of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Klosterman works at Premier Orthopedics in Vandalia, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.