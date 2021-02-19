Dr. James Knackstedt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knackstedt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Knackstedt, MD
Overview of Dr. James Knackstedt, MD
Dr. James Knackstedt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knackstedt's Office Locations
1400 Valley River Dr Ste 220, Eugene, OR 97401
(541) 302-1420
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
I am a former patient and he did a great job on my sinus surgery over 10 years ago.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1235247784
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
